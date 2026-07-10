10 die in North Andros plane crash

SEVERAL members of The Pond Band died in a North Andros plane crash this afternoon

BP Breaking| Some members of The Pond Band died in that deadly North Andros plane crash which went down early this Independence afternoon.

Dead in the crash are: Mateo Winder, Daniel Hall Jr, Melvin Higgs, Christopher Christie, Rashad Storr, Tonique Gilot,Giovanni Mckenzie, Tra’vis Johnson and Melvin Henfield.

The group was traveling to North Andros from New Providence to attend a cultural event.

Update: BP Update| Musical artist DJ Fresh has also died in the fatal North Andros Crash today. He along with several members of the Pond Band were to attend a cultural event in North Andros tonight. He was the sole survivor of the crash but later died.

They were traveling from New Providence when their Flamingo Air Cessna plane crash half mile from the runway.

There were no survivors. MAY THEIR SOULS REST IN PEACE.