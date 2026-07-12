PM Philip Davis traveled to Andros following the loss of 10 passengers offering condolences to the community…

PM Davis arriving in North Andros on Saturday.

ANDROS| Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis traveled to Andros on Saturday following the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of 10 people, Senator Latrae Rahming announced.

Rahming extended condolences on behalf of the Government of The Bahamas to the families of the victims and the wider community, emphasizing that the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

“We know that the public and the media have many questions. The Government of The Bahamas and the relevant authorities are committed to providing answers in the coming days and weeks,” Rahming said.

He added that during his visit to Andros, Prime Minister Davis will make every effort to meet with and speak to the families of the victims.

Rahming noted that the tragedy, which occurred on the Bahamas’ Independence Day, has deeply affected the entire nation and once again expressed his sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.