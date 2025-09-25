14 APPREHENDED IN ELEUTHERA; 10 DEPORTED FROM NEW PROVIDENCE

Immigration file photo.

Eleuthera – On Tuesday, September 23, fourteen (14) Haitian males were apprehended during an enforcement operation led by Senior Immigration Officer Alfred Russell. The exercise was conducted in the areas of Lower Bogue, Upper Bogue, Gene’s Bay Road, and The Bluff.

The group was transported to the North Eleuthera Immigration Office for processing in connection with various immigration-related offences, including Overstaying and unpaid immigration fees. As a result of the operation, six thousand dollars ($6,000.00) in outstanding immigration fees was collected.

Those facing charges were subsequently transported to New Providence for prosecution. Superintendent Jennifer Kelly and her team continue to actively address the issue of undocumented migrants on the island.

New Providence – On the same day, the Deportation and Removal Units successfully executed the deportation of seven (7) Haitian nationals from New Providence to Cap-Haitien, Haiti; two (2) Dominican nationals to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; and one (1) Jamaican national to Kingston, Jamaica. All security and health protocols were observed, as the safety and welfare of our officers, law enforcement counterparts, and migrants remain the highest priority.

The Department of Immigration remains committed to upholding the laws of The Bahamas and encourages the public to report immigration violations by contacting the hotline at 242-604-0249

or 242-604-0171/2.