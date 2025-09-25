Labour & Public Service Minister: “Productivity must remain a priority”

Minister Pia Glover Rolle making a presentation at the Business Meeting of the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce.

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas – Speaking on the theme, “The State of Labour and the Public Service on Grand Bahama: Reforms, Opportunities, and Challenges Ahead,” Minister of Labour and the Public Service, the Hon. Glover-Rolle outlined strategic efforts to transform the island’s workforce and economy through employment initiatives, legislative reforms, and public service modernization. She delivered her keynote address, September 19, 2025 at the Business Meeting of the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce.

In her address, the Minister emphasized the importance of meaningful development that directly benefits Grand Bahamians, stating,“Grand Bahama’s economy is finally approaching pre-pandemic figures for the first time in 2024 — and that’s a great thing. We often hear about progress from Nassau, but I know you feel it differently here. The numbers and charts may reflect one thing, but your reality is just as important.”

She acknowledged that Grand Bahama is at a pivotal moment in its economic recovery and described the island as a “crown jewel” of the country. She noted that recent data places Grand Bahama’s unemployment rate just below 10 percent and emphasized that inclusive growth remains a priority: “It would be pointless to host amazing developments without seeing tangible benefits for the people who matter most.”

The Minister highlighted a recent Department of Labour job fair, which successfully connected around 700 Grand Bahamians—both local and returning residents—with employment opportunities.

Glover-Rolle revealed that the government is taking bold steps to build a more productive, protected, and prepared workforce, adding: “If we are paying more, we must also expect more in terms of productivity. While we understand the pressures of the cost of living and the need for fair wages, productivity must remain a priority.”

A major legislative focus is the modernization of key labour laws, including the Employment Act, the Industrial Relations Act, and the Public Service Act. These reforms aim to align workplace standards with 21st-century realities. Among the proposed changes: stronger protections for casual workers, particularly relevant to industries like Grand Bahama Shipyard; expanded maternity leave; introduction of mental health leave; support for paternity involvement in early child development.

“We support the extension of maternity leave, but we also believe fathers should play an active role in shaping the children they help bring into the world,” she stated passionately, calling for public engagement in the upcoming consultations.

On productivity, training, and the future workforce: the Minister unveiled plans for the establishment of a National Productivity Council and announced new apprenticeship pathways, aimed at equipping young Bahamians with practical skills for today’s evolving job market.

She reiterated the administration’s commitment to balanced wage reform, ensuring that increases in pay are sustainable for both workers and businesses.

Glover-Rolle concluded by reaffirming the government’s vision of a fair, modern, and inclusive labour environment in Grand Bahama, stating that the people of the island will continue to be central to all reforms and opportunities moving forward.