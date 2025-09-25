The Ministry of Tourism’s People-to-People Program Hosted a Cultural Evening at Government House

Entertainment at the People to People event at Government House.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation’s People-to-People Program hosted a Cultural Evening under the Distinguished Patronage of Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt at Government House on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. Guests attending the event were treated to a celebration of the rich cultural heritage of The Bahamas through music, dance, art and cuisine.

Among those in attendance at the event were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper, and Mrs. Cecilia Cooper; Director General of Tourism Latia Duncombe; Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, Lisa Adderley-Anderson; and People-to-People Ambassador, Lesley Pinder. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)