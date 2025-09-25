Bahamian baseball and basketball giant Eddie Ford passes at 77.

EDDIE FORD, 77

NASSAU| Bahamian legendary athlete Eddie Ford passed away this evening losing his long battle with cancer at 77 years.

He was a multi-sport athlete, and was celebrated as one of the nation’s best in baseball and basketball.

Ford also excelled at track and field and cricket. He signed with the Houston Astros in 1967 as a baseball free agent, playing in the minor leagues, and was also known for a remarkable 100-point performance in a basketball game.

He continued to be involved in Bahamian sports after his professional career, umpiring and teaching the game to younger atheletes.

Tonight we at BP pray for his soul. May the angels receive you into the joys of heaven.

May he rest in peace.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPAssJoAOwn/?igsh=MXhsM3V1OGR1NnBqaQ==