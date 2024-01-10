Prime Minister Davis commemorates Majority Rule day at Sir Lynden Pindling HQ

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis KC and Mrs Ann Marie along with Hon. Perry Christie and Dame Marguerite at Sir Lynden Pindling Centre laying a wreath on Majority Rule Day.

by Hon. Philip Davis KC/ Prime Minister

Let me be clear: while we can and should be very proud of the historic, fundamental role the Progressive Liberal Party played in achieving Majority Rule – the importance and the promise of Majority Rule belong to all Bahamians.

Indeed, Majority Rule stands for the unassailable principle that every Bahamian, irrespective of background, has the right to have a voice in shaping the destiny of our nation.

Sir Lynden – sustained and guided by the support and wisdom of his wife and family, strengthened by the courage of ordinary Bahamians – saw the way forward — and he used his many talents to make sure others could see the path, too.

Today, we commemorate Majority Rule day so that we never forget how hard we had to fight to have our voices count in our own country.

We commemorate Majority Rule day so that we never forget we come from people who had to fight for every inch of progress.

And we commemorate Majority Rule day as a call to action, because now it’s our turn to fight.

On behalf of my wife Ann Marie, my Cabinet and Parliamentary colleagues, the Government of The Bahamas, and the officers and members of the Progressive Liberal Party, I extend best wishes and highest regards to the people of The Bahamas as we celebrate 57 years of Majority Rule.

May God Bless you all, and may His grace continue to shine upon the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.