MARCO CITY IS COMING HOME TO THE PLP!

PM DAVIS: I’ve always believed that the best leaders are the ones who stay close to their communities. Eddie Whann is one of those people.

Eddie has spent a lifetime serving others, never expecting anything in return. His love for The Bahamas and for the people of Marco City is what drives his work every day. Now stepping forward as the PLP candidate for Marco City, Eddie brings that same spirit of service and commitment to the community he cares so deeply about. Marco City will have a strong advocate in Eddie Whann.

This is the kind of leadership that moves our country forward.