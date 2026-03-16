COOPER: BY 2028, I EXPECT 5 MILLION PASSENGERS ARRIVING IN GRAND BAHAMA

DPM Chester Cooper

FREEPORT| Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper says the country’s tourism strategy is being built around the idea that each island must be developed according to its own character, rather than through a one-size-fits-all model.

Using Mayaguana, Exuma and Grand Bahama as examples, Cooper said the government is trying to shape projects that fit the needs and identity of each destination.

“We’re building a port in Mayaguana ideally suited for Mayaguana, not so much suited for Exuma, because we don’t particularly want to attract cruise passengers to Exuma,” Cooper said.

He said that approach is intentional and reflects a broader effort to preserve what makes each island distinct. “Each island has its own identity, its charm and spirit, and we hope to be able to keep it that way,” he said.

While some islands are being protected from large-scale cruise traffic, Cooper said Grand Bahama is being positioned to become a major center of cruise activity in the years ahead.

“When we look at what we are doing in Grand Bahama, for example, this will be perhaps the biggest cruise hub for The Bahamas in coming years,” he said. Cooper said new developments now in motion could dramatically increase visitor numbers to Grand Bahama by 2027 or 2028.

“I expect by 2027, 2028, we may be having 5 million passengers arriving in Grand Bahama Island as a result of the new investments coming on stream,” he said. He pointed to major developments including Celebration Key, the Freeport Harbour project involving MSC, and additional beach projects tied to major cruise lines.

At the same time, Cooper said the government is also pushing a different kind of tourism product in other parts of the country, with greater emphasis on smaller properties and more intimate visitor experiences.

“And then of course, we are promoting heavily small, boutique resorts in many of the small islands of The Bahamas,” he said. “Our product is varied.” Cooper said that range is essential because not every visitor is looking for the same resort-style experience.

“Everyone coming to our islands don’t want to stay at Atlantis or Baha Mar, no matter how nice they are, and the casinos and the nightlife, et cetera,” he said.

His comments suggest a tourism strategy built on contrast: large-scale cruise expansion in areas like Grand Bahama, boutique resort development in smaller islands, and a deliberate effort to preserve the unique identity of destinations that are not meant for mass tourism.