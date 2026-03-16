PM DAVIS: 34 BAHAMIAN MEN RECEIVE GRANTS TO GROW BUSINESSES THROUGH “MEN IN BUSINESS” INITIATIVE

PM Philip Davis KC and Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis.

NASSAU| Last week, at the Small Business Development Centre (SBDC), a special event was held where 34 Bahamian men received grants through the Men in Business initiative to help them grow their businesses and build their futures.

Prime Minister Philip Davis attended the event alongside Minister Michael Halkitis and highlighted the importance of this initiative. He said:

“Yesterday was a special moment at the Small Business Development Centre, where 34 Bahamian men received grants through their ‘Men in Business’ initiative, to help them grow their businesses and build their futures.”

The Prime Minister also emphasized Minister Halkitis’ contribution to the development of entrepreneurship in the country, noting that the story of SBDC began with Mike, who helped lay the foundation for what is now one of the most powerful engines of Bahamian entrepreneurship.

PM Davis expressed confidence that Halkitis will continue working for the interests of the local community:

“I am confident that Mike will work every day for the people of St. Barnabas and the future they deserve as their next Member of Parliament.”

The Men in Business initiative is part of SBDC’s broader efforts to promote local entrepreneurship, create jobs, and support the economic development of The Bahamas.