“WHY YOU CANNOT TRUST THE FNM” – THE MARVIN DAMES SAGA

Marvin Dames and his friend and employee Malcolm Goodman who is right now in US federal custody for trafficking cocaine.

Michael Pintard

Dear BP,

As a young Bahamian I am beginning to question whether our great little country is a real place.

A few weeks ago the Former Minister of National Security, Marvin Dames, brought to the attention of the Bahamian people that his business partner was caught on a luxury yacht in the territorial waters of the United States of America with 200 kilograms of cocaine. The yacht was registered (Reel Xperience) in a company owned by Marvin Dames.

As we know Mr. Dames always touts himself as a strait laced individual who cannot tolerate crime and would lock up his own family members if they break any law. Wouldn’t a right thinking individual in this same situation step aside to clear his name?

As for Mr. Dames, it is obvious that his integrity is shot and any sense of care for his fellow running mates has long left him. I can only come to the conclusion that his motives for remaining a candidate is purely for his own selfish ambition, and is not for the good of the party.

This begs the question as to his integrity: does Mr. Dames have any integrity remaining? I would caution the people of Mount Moriah to view Mr. Dames with a jaundiced eye as it seems that this is about him alone and not the people of Mount Moriah.

Can you imagine a man who is allegedly caught up in a major cocaine smuggling bust wanting to be a member of our honorable parliament? And, more than likely, once again fill the position of our National Security Minister? That would be a classic example of letting the rat watch the cheese!

This now begs the question as to the veracity of the leadership of Mr. Michael Pintard. Any right thinking leader of, any organization, in an effort to limit any distractions in an imminent General Election (JUST WEEKS AWAY), would ask Mr. Dames, for the good of the FNM, to step aside to deal with this most serious matter which could land Mr. Dames in prison for life (according to United State laws).

Can you imagine a SITTING MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT (even though I know he will not win) hauled before the courts in the United States??? That would be the end of our Bahama Land, the end of our good name as a nation and an absolute end of the reputation of a once upstanding FNM Party.

My final point is: does the leadership of the Free National Movement have any more right thinking individuals left in its ranks ? As long as Mr. Pintard allows Mr. Dames to remain as a candidate in the upcoming coming General Election, my concern about the integrity of that party is justified.

Please be very careful who you cast your vote for as you would not want to see your MP extradited to face drug trafficking charges.

Sincerely

John Brown