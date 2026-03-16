FNM Candidate evicted from his western community rental appears to be now living in the campaign headquarters! WELL, WHAT IS THIS!?

NASSAU| An FNM Candidate running in a New Providence constituency has fallen on such hard times that his return to the Bahamas leaves many questions about his ability to nominate.

The candidate, we understand, was recently evicted out of an upscale gated community in Western New Providence and has been living as if he is homeless.

We understand the “political prostitute” was living at the residence at the invitation of a close friend, but after being nominated as an FNM, having never paid any rent, he was told to pack his bags and carry his **** (YINNER KNOW WHAT WE WANT SAY)!

Members deep inside the community have whispered to BP, “….Man, the dude has been living inside his constituency headquarters, which looks like the water was still not connected as yet and he was taking showers out of buckets which we believe were filled from a nearby pump.”

Bahamas Press has been monitoring the candidate, who we know never was subjected to the party’s module process even though former PM Hubert Minnis and other high ranking former Cabinet Ministers were requested to go through.

One observer of the candidate told BP, after being updated about the eviction from the upscale apartment, “I wondered why his shoes and tennis always appeared so dirty?!”

The candidate had suffered from a nasty bitter divorce which left him counting nickels and dimes for years. In fact a major scandal is set to break on the candidate which will expose the piss-poor vetting process deep inside Pintard Party.

All we at BP say is this: IT AIN’T LONG NAH!

We report yinner decide!