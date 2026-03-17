St Agnes songbird Verna Elcock nee Johnson passes

BACK TOGETHER AGAIN: Verna Elcock nee Johnson and her late daughter Avril Elcock-Major

NASSAU| Bahamas Press this morning is reporting sadness in the family of St. Agnes Anglican Church on the passing of Verna Elcock nee Johnson on Monday.

A songbird in the church who served faithfully in the parish choir, former Vestry Member and Member of the Anglican Church Women.

Verna was employed for many years at the United States Embassy (NASSAU) and was the mother of one daughter the late Avril Elcock-Major, who passed away during waves of the pandemic back on September 1st, 2021.

Just to get an idea of the family, Verna parents were then late Richard and Ruth Johnson from Goal Alley off East Street. She had married police officer the late Freddie Elcock of Barbados. Her siblings were the late Leslie Johnson (former St Agnes Parish Administrator) and the late Mildred Bowe (mother of Ret. Justice Ruth Bowe Darville).

This morning we at BP offer our prayers and deep condolences to the family on Verna’s passing and pray that the GOD OF ALL MERCIES grant her peace and everlasting joy.

May she rest in peace!