Tattoo Artist Rakeem “Rabbit” Dames is third traffic fatality victim for the week on Grand Bahama

Rakeem “Rabbit” Dames alongside the scene following the NISSAN CUBE he drove resulting in his death!

FREEPORT| A man living on Grand Bahama was the third road traffic fatality this week in the country after losing his life on King’s Highway on Grand Bahama.

The victim identified as Rakeem “RABBIT” Dames crashed on Friday 13th of March, 2026 while attempting to overtake a vehicle in the afternoon near of Bahamian Sands Brewery.

From what we know Dames was travelling in the area and was overtaking a vehicle in his black NISSAN CUBE when he slammed into a large MACK TRACK which folded his vehicle on impact causing it to spin out of control and slamming into a second vehicle before it came to an abrupt stop.

Dames died in the crash and a male passenger was critically injured and taken to hospital.

The vehicle was a completely damaged – and we know from research – are not crash tested or designed for highways. And yet, thousands of these “coffin-box-like” vehicles have been given permission to be sold and imported in the Bahamas for years. WE HAVE MADE A BIG MISTAKE HERE!

Meanwhile, despite BP’s multiple warnings about reducing speed (`especially in these FAILED UN-CRASH TESTED VEHICLES`) more and more people are picking them up at dealerships! Anyway, this is what democracy and freewill looks like!

BP again warns motorists to slow down. Cut these excessive speeds and drive with due care and attention while on the streets. Do not drink and drive. Do not text and drive. Drive to arrive alive!

We report yinner decide!