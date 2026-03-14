Man shot on Homestead and Palm Beach Street dies

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NASSAU| Police are advising the public that the victim of a shooting incident that occurred on Friday, March 13th, 2026, in the area of Homestead Street and Palm Beach Street has succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, the 38-year-old man died shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Saturday while receiving medical treatment in hospital. The shooting occurred at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

Detectives from the Central Investigation Department have since launched a murder investigation into the matter, with a view to identifying those responsible for the attack.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that could assist with this investigation to contact 911, 919, the nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).