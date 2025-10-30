38 FOREIGN NATIONALS CONVICTED IN THE MAGISTRATE’S COURT

Magistrate Court

Nassau – Today, fourteen (14) Haitian nationals, five (5) Chinese nationals, one (1) Jamaican national, and one (1) Peruvian national appeared before Magistrate Abigail Farrington in Magistrate’s Court No. 6, where they were convicted of Overstaying and Illegal Landing. Al individuals pleaded guilty to the charges.

 Verlens W.N. Antenor (M), Egel Pierre (M), and Renel Saint Gerard (M): Overstaying – Fined $2,500.00 each or, in default of payment, serve 12 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS)

 Guilinse Blot (M): Overstaying – Fined $1,500.00 and 3 months, or in default of payment,

serve an additional 3 months at BDOCS.

 Johnny Beaufose (M), John Fenelus (M), Kervens Petit-Homme (M), Kismie Joachin (M), John Mack (M), Andieu Joseph (M), Calixte Joseph (M), Sezar Ritchy (M), and Reginald Petit (M): Illegal Landing – Sentenced to 6 months each at BDOCS.

 Robert Augustin (M): Overstaying – Sentenced to 12 months at BDOCS

 Guizhi Jiang (F), Junhong Wang (F), Gongmei Zhuo (F), Congjuan Wu (F), and Zhixue Li (M): Overstaying – Fined $2,000.00 each or 12 months at BDOCS.

 Cordella K. Green (F): Overstaying – Fined $2,000.00 or 6 months at BDOCS.

 Carlos J.M. Centeno (M): Overstaying – Fined $1,500.00 or 6 months at BDOCS.

All individuals were ordered to be handed over to the Department of Immigration upon payment of fines or completion of sentences for deportation.

Additionally, on Tuesday, October 28, fifteen (15) Haitian nationals and two (2) Jamaican nationals were convicted in Magistrate’s Court for immigration offences, including Overstayin and Illegal Landing.

These individuals received fines ranging from $300.00 to $2,000.00 and sentences of three (3) months to two (2) years at BDOCS.

The Department of Immigration remains committed to upholding the laws of The Bahamas and encourages the public to report immigration violations by contacting the hotline at 242-604-0249 or 242-604-0171/2.