44 HAITIAN NATIONALS REPATRIATED FROM NEW PROVIDENCE

File Photo

NASSAU| On today’s date, 13th September, 2023 the Immigration Department effectively executed the

repatriation of a group of illegal migrants from the Lynden Pindling Int’l Airport, New Providence

back to their homeland.

At approximately 1:01 p.m., a Bahamasair chartered flight UP900 departed en route to Port-au-

Prince, Haiti with forty-four (44) Haitian nationals onboard; thirty-seven (37) males and seven (7) females.

The Department’s Deportation and Enforcement Units led the escort. All security and health

protocols were observed as the safety and welfare of our officers, law enforcement counterparts

and migrants remain the highest priority.