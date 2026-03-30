46-year-old on Guana Cay dies in suspected suicide incident…

Male in hit-and-run on Grand Bahama tonight…

File Photo

ABACO| Police in Abaco are investigating a suspected suicide on Guana Cay involving a 46-year-old man.

According to reports, the man was reported missing on Sunday after he was last seen at home. A search was launched, and his body was discovered Monday morning hanging from a tree.

A local doctor examined the body and pronounced him dead on scene.

Meanwhile police are on the scene of a hit-and-run accident near Section D in Holmes Rock.

The victim, who is still alive, was found lying on the ground, conscious. He was transported to hospital.