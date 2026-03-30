THOMPSON URGES VOTERS TO CHECK REGISTRATION

Commissioner Harrison Thompson

NASSAU| Commissioner Harrison Thompson urged the public to review voter registration, transfer, and verification requirements ahead of the upcoming general election following the prorogation of Parliament.

In a statement issued Sunday, Thompson said satellite registration stations have been strengthened with additional teams and separate lines to improve efficiency, and a hotline will be introduced to assist the public. He confirmed that first-time voters need only present a valid passport and swear an oath, with no proof of address required, while previously registered voters remain eligible to vote with valid identification even without a voter’s card.

He also clarified rules for voters who have moved, noting timelines that determine whether they must transfer or can vote in their former constituency, and emphasized that verification and biometric cards are encouraged but not required. Thompson urged the public to visit registration offices early to confirm their details and avoid delays on election day.