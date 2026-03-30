Steven Holfeld aka Steven Curtis Holfeld

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama — Questions are growing around a Fortune Bay Inlet heavily secured residence in Freeport after a multi-agency law-enforcement operation led to the arrest of the property’s owner, while contractors and service providers now say they are still seeking payment for work completed at the home.

According to a Bahamian incident report dated January 29, 2026, officers from the Bahamas Drug Enforcement Unit were asked to assist the Bahamas Customs Department after information was received concerning persons allegedly in breach of the Customs Act at a residence located at 46/47 Fortune Bay Inlet. The report states that officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit,

Immigration Department, and Customs Department entered the residence and spoke with Steven Holfeld, who identified himself as the owner of the property, also known as Steven Curtis Holfeld. During a search of an office room, officers reportedly discovered a clear glass jar containing suspected marijuana, multiple international ID cards, and divers licenses. After the search Holfeld was arrested in connection with possession of dangerous drugs.

The report further states that Holfeld, whose date of birth is listed as May 15, 1981, was transported to a local police station for booking and later taken to Central Police Station while the matter remained under investigation.

Beyond the arrest, the matter is also drawing attention from neighbors, vendors and contractors connected to the residence. Several parties who say they performed construction related services at the Freeport property allege they have not been paid for completed work. Those claims have been confirmed by several of the vendors.

Additional allegations have surfaced online. An anonymous Reddit post reviewed by this newspaper describes a person identified as Steven Curtis Holfeld and alleges a history of disputes involving unpaid vendors, litigation threats, multiple company names, and prior business operations in Canada and Barbados. The post also references kratom-related business activity and names several companies allegedly associated with him including Vivazen which it’s product Kratom sold in gas stations and convenient stores throughout the United States has longstanding scrutiny from U.S. regulators, including the FDA and DEA.

As investigations continue, the Freeport property has become the focus of concerns that extend beyond the events of January 29. Allegations of unpaid vendors, questions about who was operating at and visiting the residence, and scrutiny surrounding business ties linked to kratom-related activity have combined to draw significant public interest. Whether these concerns ultimately amount to isolated disputes or part of a broader pattern will depend on what is established through official records, verified testimony, and any further action by authorities.

Until then, the case remains one that many in Grand Bahama will be watching closely.