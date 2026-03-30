BAHAMIANS MOBILIZE: YOUNG AND FIRST-TIME VOTERS REGISTER AHEAD OF ELECTIONS

Young Bahamians rush to register.

NASSAU| After Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis urged Bahamians to register to vote before Easter, lines of citizens have already formed at the Parliamentary Registration Department. Young people, first-time voters, and families are showing up to exercise their right to influence the future of the country.

Susan Kemp, a 24-year-old first-time voter, said, “I wanted to make sure I was part of the electoral process. The process was quick and smooth, and anyone who isn’t registered yet should come down and do so before the elections.”

Alongside the youth, older citizens are also showing their support. Eddie Lockhart, 64, accompanied someone else to register and emphasized, “Voting is the only way to have a voice in the country. Everyone should exercise their right to vote and give their opinion.”

First-time voters like Benjamin Johnson are encouraging friends and family to participate as well: “I wanted to have a say in how the country is run. I brought my girlfriend with me so she could register and have a say too.”

Parliamentary Commissioner Harrison Thompson confirmed that the Prime Minister’s announcement led to a rush of people at the Registration Department, demonstrating growing awareness and engagement among Bahamians.

This rise in civic activity is a positive sign that Bahamians are ready to actively participate in democratic processes and help shape the future of their country.