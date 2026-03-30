ANALYSIS: FNM LOST ITS UNITY AND LIKELY WILL LOSE THE ELECTION

MASS EXODUS OUT OF PINTARD FNM!

Left to right bottom: Caron Shepherd, Iram Lewis Michael Pintard. Left to right top: Hubert Minnis, Vernae Grant, Renward Wells.

NASSAU | What is unfolding around Michael Pintard is no longer one isolated dispute, but a wider pattern of fragmentation that is becoming harder to hide and even harder to control.

At the very moment when a serious opposition should be consolidating support, and presenting itself as a stable alternative government, the FNM is instead sending out signals of internal fracture as the breakdown is happening on multiple fronts at once.

Former power centers are separating, and senior figures are walking away. Furthermore, committed grassroots loyalists are openly complaining that they have been marginalized, and the broader national impression is that the party is no longer moving as one political force.

Taken together, that kind of fragmentation is rarely harmless. These developments suggest that the FNM is not expanding into a winning coalition. It is becoming smaller, more divided, and more vulnerable just as the country moves closer to election day.

MINNIS BREAKS UNITY AT THE TOP

The clearest sign of trouble at the top is Dr Hubert Minnis. The former prime minister runs as an independent in Killarney. That matters far beyond one constituency. When a former party leader and former head of government openly steps outside the party line after another candidate has already been ratified, it sends a direct message that the current leadership no longer commands full authority even at the highest level.

Wells opens another crack

Renward Wells has reinforced that same impression. After the FNM gave the Bamboo Town nomination to Dr Duane Sands, Wells signalled that he still intends to be on the ballot. Even Michael Pintard later publicly said he hoped Wells would still support the party, which in itself showed that the issue had not been contained.

This is what makes the case politically damaging, it suggests that candidate selection is not closing ranks inside the FNM, but creating fresh instability and the risk of a divided vote.

CARON SHEPHERD WALKS AWAY AFTER 33 YEARS

Caron Shepherd’s departure is even more revealing because it comes from deep inside the party structure. After 33 years in the FNM, the former Women’s Association president publicly crossed to the PLP and declared support for Prime Minister Davis.

It is an exit of a long-serving insider. When figures with that level of history decide the party no longer represents the path they want to follow, the public reads it as evidence of a deeper internal weakening, and lost of identity, not a passing disagreement.

Iram Lewis crosses over

Iram Lewis made the break even more visible when he announced in Parliament that he was withdrawing from the FNM and becoming the Coalition of Independents’ first sitting representative. That public move mattered because it transformed internal party strain into a formal political separation. It also showed that the fragmentation around the FNM is not limited to private frustration or behind-the-scenes tension. It is now producing open departures that weaken the party’s ability to present itself as the single credible alternative to the government.

RICK FOX TRIGGERS THE GRASSROOTS BACKLASH

The Rick Fox nomination exposed a different but equally serious problem: discontent at the base. The backlash was not speculative, it was voiced publicly by longtime party figures, including a former constituency chairman, who accused the leadership of sidelining loyal members and driving the party into decline.

That matters because elections are not won only by candidate visibility. They are won by organization, local trust, and disciplined turnout. When the grassroots begin to feel ignored, a party may still look active on the surface, but its electoral machinery becomes weaker underneath.

Even the Verna story fits the same direction

The latest discussion around Verna Grant adds to that same broader impression. On its own, it may not carry the same institutional weight as the cases above, but politically it lands for one reason: it fits the pattern already taking shape around the FNM. When the public simultaneously observes senior officials resigning, independent candidacies emerging, significant disapproval from constituents, and former members visibly distancing themselves, each instance further solidifies a national consensus: the party is losing its unity.

The political danger for the FNM is clear. Parties do not lose only because their opponents gain strength. They also lose when they create doubt about their own leadership, credibility, and cohesion. That is the position the FNM is now moving into. Instead of building confidence as a broad national alternative, it is raising new questions about its own stability. And when a party goes into an election carrying that kind of uncertainty, it does not usually expand. More often, it struggles to persuade, to mobilize, and sees victory move further away.