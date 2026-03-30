LINCOLN BAIN TO RICK FOX: STOP THE FUNNY BUSINESS, GO BACK TO CANADA

Bain Claims FOX has serious financial and legal issues – DID PINTARD VET FOX?

NASSAU| The leader of the Coalition of Independents (COI), Lincoln Bain, has leveled serious accusations against former basketball player and public figure Rick Fox, claiming that his entry into frontline politics is motivated by personal financial gain rather than the best interests of the Bahamian people.

Bain emphasized that while any Bahamian has the right to run for public office, if the intention is to profit from the citizens, that is unacceptable:

“Not that any Bahamian can’t run for office, you could even run while financially struggling. But if your intention is to come up on the Bahamian people, you’re in the wrong place. Go back to Canada. All we see are liens, and we have the documents. These liens coincide with your return to The Bahamas. We want to know what’s going on there. No more funny business. I could say more, but I’ll leave it there. Notice he isn’t responding to me because he knows why.”

With these statements, Bain has put Fox under public scrutiny and called on him to clarify his intentions and position to the people. It remains to be seen whether Fox will respond to the allegations and how this will impact his entry into Bahamian politics.