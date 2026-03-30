Family Statement on the Passing of Elijah Lorfils

Elijah Lorfils

STATEMENT: It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that our family announces the passing of our beloved son, Elijah, on Saturday, March 28th in Bimini.

Elijah was deeply loved by his family and all who knew him. His life, though far too short, touched many, and he will be remembered for the joy, light, and love he brought into our lives.

During this incredibly difficult time, we are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, support, prayers, and kind messages we have received from near and far. Your compassion has brought us comfort as we navigate this profound loss.

However, we are saddened and disappointed by the circulation of a false image being shared and attributed to Elijah. We respectfully ask that the public refrain from sharing unverified or inaccurate content, and instead honor his memory with dignity and truth.

We kindly ask for privacy as our family grieves and begins the process of healing. We appreciate your understanding and continued prayers during this time.

Further information will be shared when appropriate.

The Family of Elijah Lorfils