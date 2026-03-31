GBPA ALLEGEDLY TAKES DOWN PLP SIGNS IN PORT! FNM signs are still not ready!

GBPA ISSUES STATEMENT REAFFIRMING SIGNAGE REGULATIONS

FREEPORT| The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) wishes to advise all stakeholders of the regulations governing the placement of signage within the City of Freeport and to remind the public of the importance of compliance.

Signage within the Port Area is regulated under the Freeport (Control of Advertisements) Bye-laws, which require prior approval from the GBPA before any advertisement is displayed. Limited exceptions exist for election-related advertisements; however, these are only permissible following the formal issuance of a Writ of Election. The Ministry of Works (Control of Advertisements) Rules contain similar requirements for written consent.