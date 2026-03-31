55% OF BAHAMIANS APPROVE DAVIS’ JOB AS PRIME MINISTER, NEW POLL FINDS

By www.Bahamaslatest.com

NASSAU| As The Bahamas prepares for the upcoming general election, a new poll of 1,300 readers of The Bahamian Latest provides a significant indicator of the current political landscape. The results show that Prime Minister Philip Davis maintains a firm majority of support, a finding that could signal a strong path toward a second term for the incumbent administration.

We asked readers if they approve or disapprove how PM Davis is handling the job? The answers are:

Approve: 55% (623 respondents)

55% (623 respondents) Disapprove: 43% (483 respondents)

43% (483 respondents) Not Sure / No Opinion: 2% (25 respondents)

In the context of the 2026 election cycle, these figures suggest that the Davis’ administration has managed to retain a majority mandate despite the typical “mid-to-late term” fatigue that often affects incumbent governments.

A 55% approval rating is a robust starting point for any reelection campaign. It suggests that the administration’s focus on economic stabilization and fiscal discipline is resonating with a majority of the electorate. If these numbers hold across broader demographics, Davis enters the campaign season from a position of clear strength.

With the PLP already ratifying its full slate of candidates as of February 2026, the party appears organized and unified, as opposed to FNM that struggles with internal divisions. This poll reinforces the narrative that the Prime Minister’s leadership is the central pillar of the party’s appeal. A double-digit lead (12 points) over those who disapprove provides a comfortable buffer as the national conversation shifts toward campaign promises and future-looking policies.

The remarkably low 2% “undecided” rate indicates a highly polarized and engaged electorate. Bahamians have largely made up their minds about the current leadership. For the opposition, this presents a steep uphill battle with so few voters “on the fence,” swaying the 55% majority will require a significant shift in the national mood or an unexpected “black swan” event before the polls open.