NATIONAL REFERENCE LABORATORY MOVES TO NEW $1.9 MILLION FACILITY

The National Reference Laboratory of The Bahamas

Dr. Indira Martin – Director of the laboratory

NASSAU| The National Reference Laboratory of The Bahamas is preparing to relocate to a new, modern facility located on Russell Road in Oakes Field, a move expected to significantly improve the country’s capacity for testing and disease surveillance. The $1.9 million facility is expected to be fully operational by May.

Officials and invited guests were recently given a tour of the newly constructed building, which will allow for expanded services and a stronger healthcare system.

Director of the laboratory, Dr. Indira Martin, said the relocation marks a major milestone, especially considering that operations have been carried out in a building more than a century old.

“This is a very significant moment for us because we are currently located in a building that was built in the 1870s, the old Royal Victoria Hotel, where we have been conducting almost all of the viral testing in The Bahamas. This is a major step forward in terms of the facility, the quality of the environment, and our ability to grow,” Martin said.

She added that the lab played a critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to be on the frontlines in the future.

“If there is another pandemic involving a virus, it will be us again. This is a positive moment not just for the lab, but for the country as a whole, as it allows us to focus more on diseases of public health importance,” she added.

Support for the project also comes from the Inter-American Development Bank. Its country representative, Shirley Gayle, emphasized the institution’s continued commitment to strengthening the healthcare system in The Bahamas.

“This is part of a broader program of support that the bank is providing to strengthen health systems and health management. We support both health policy and infrastructure,” Gayle said.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Michael Darville, noted that the new facility will expand services and provide better working conditions for staff.

“This is a project we have been working on for several years, and I am very pleased that it is finally completed. The equipment is on the way, and all lab resources will be moved here. We are now in a position where our staff can grow and we can offer more services to the public,” Darville said.

He highlighted the critical role the laboratory will play, particularly given that tourism is the country’s leading industry.

“With more than 12 million visitors, there is a need for strong surveillance of airborne and waterborne diseases. We will now be able to conduct gene sequencing and monitor diseases such as COVID-19, HIV, and other infectious illnesses right here in the country,” he added.

The new National Reference Laboratory is expected to significantly enhance public health and strengthen The Bahamas’ preparedness for future health challenges.