BAHAMAS GOVERNMENT INVESTS $6.8 MILLION IN UPGRADES TO EXUMA CAYS AIRPORTS

Minister Clay Sweeting, PM Philip Davis KC and Minister for Tourism and Investments I Chester Cooper.

NASSAU| The Government of The Bahamas announced today that agreements have been signed for the resurfacing of runways and the construction of a new terminal at Farmers Cay, as well as upgrades to Staniel Cay Airport.

The contracts, totaling $6.8 million, have been awarded to Rowdy Boyz Construction and A&E Construction. These projects are part of the government’s broader efforts to improve infrastructure across the Family Islands.

The Ministry of Transport emphasized that these investments will create new opportunities, improve travel accessibility, and contribute to the economic development of small communities throughout the Exuma Cays. “This is opportunity, progress, and economic empowerment for the people of these small islands,” said a government spokesperson.

The projects are expected to increase the capacity and safety of the airports, providing better conditions for air travel and supporting tourism growth in the region.