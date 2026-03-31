VAT REMOVED FROM KEY FOOD ITEMS STARTING TOMORROW, PM DAVIS ANNOUNCES

BP’s trolley moving through a store.

NASSAU, Bahamas — Beginning tomorrow, a wide range of essential food items will no longer be subject to Value Added Tax (VAT), Prime Minister Philip Davis announced, in a move aimed at easing the cost of living for Bahamian families.

“Tomorrow, all foods that are currently charged at 5% VAT will become VAT free. Zero VAT on those items,” Davis said in a statement shared publicly.

The measure applies to a broad category of grocery products, including fresh fruits and vegetables, baby food, lunch snacks, frozen foods, and other commonly purchased items. The only exception will be prepared meals sold hot or ready to eat, which will continue to carry VAT.

The announcement marks a continuation of the government’s efforts to reduce financial pressure on households amid ongoing global economic challenges. Rising food prices have been a persistent concern for consumers across the country, with many families adjusting spending habits in response.

“This is another step to help ease the cost of living and put more money in your pockets,” Davis stated, signaling that further measures may follow. “We will continue taking steps to make life more affordable for Bahamian families.”

The VAT adjustment is expected to have an immediate impact at checkout counters nationwide, lowering prices on staple goods and providing direct relief to consumers.

Economists note that such targeted tax reductions on essential goods are often used by governments to cushion households against inflation, particularly when global supply pressures drive up food costs.

Retailers are now expected to update pricing systems to reflect the change, as the policy takes effect immediately.