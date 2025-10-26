8 HAITIAN NATIONALS AND 1 CHINESE NATIONAL CONVICTED IN THE MAGISTRATE’S COURT

file photo

Nassau – On Thursday, October 23, thirteen (13) Haitian nationals appeared before Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville in Magistrate’s Court No. 4, where they were convicted of Overstaying and Illegal Landing. All individuals pleaded guilty to the charges.

All individuals were ordered to be handed over to the Department of Immigration upon payment of fines or completion of sentences for deportation.

Additionally, on Tuesday, October 21, twenty-five (25) Haitian nationals and one (1) Chinese national were convicted in the Magistrate’s Court for immigration offences including Overstaying, Illegal Landing, Possession of a Fraudulent Document, and Unlawful Use of a Forged Document. These individuals received fines ranging from $300.00 to $3,000.00 and sentences of one (1) month to one (1) year at BDOCS.

The Department of Immigration remains committed to upholding the laws of The Bahamas and encourages the public to report immigration violations by contacting the hotline at 242-604-0249 or 242-604-0171/2.