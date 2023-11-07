A killer fatally shot his accomplice [gunman #2] in a Halloween mask on Key West Street tonight  … Look at that!

file photo

NASSAU |A bizarre shooting incident unfolding on Key West Street just near Robinson Road ended deadly Monday night for a gunman.

Two masked men in a Japanese vehicle rolled up to a home in the area, opening fire on a male who was doing some work on a house in the yard. But it is at that time when gunman #1 fatally shot and killed gunman #2 who was in his line of fire.

In shock and disbelief, gunman #1 ran back to the Japanese vehicle and hauled out of the area leaving his friend dead in the street. Gunman #2 still had on his Halloween mask, gloves, and weapon in hand. The man, whom both gunmen had shot at, watched the whole incident and was not hit by the bullets – as if he had some heavenly protection.

Police came to the scene and extracted the deceased gunman#2, leaving him with his mask on as EMS pronounced the killer dead.

No identity on the deceased has been released to BP; after all he was still wearing his mask in the street!

Now this story sounds bizarre but it is true and ya just cannot make this up; The gunmen are killing up each other!

We report yinner decide!