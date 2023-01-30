A loaded Haitian Vessel Capsized Near Bootle Bay Grand Bahama This Morning…

Migrants rescued after vessel cap

FREEPORT| Another group of Haitian Migrants have been detained this time in the Bootle Bay area of Grand Bahama Island after their vessel capsized.

BP is following the incident scores of officers from The Bahamas Immigration Department and The Royal Bahamas Defense Force moved into action and brought those at sea to shore.

The Bahamas, America and the Turks and Caiocs Islands have been experiencing waves of Cuban and Haitian migrants of late.

Conditions in Haiti have so declined that the Bahamas Government had to make a request to the Dominican Republic to send a helicopter over the weekend to extract its Embassy staff out of Haiti.

Living conditions in that country have rapidly declined since the murder of its President.

We report yinner decide!