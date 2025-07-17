ALIV & ALIVFibr Receive Five Prestigious Ookla Awards During 2025 CANTO Conference

Aliv and AlivFibr racks up five awards for its advances. Chairman Butler and CEO John Gomez onhand to receive.

Nassau, The Bahamas – Cable Bahamas Group of Companies is celebrating a major achievement, after receiving five top awards from Ookla, the global leader in internet speed and performance testing.

During a special ceremony held at the 2025 CANTO Conference at the Baha Mar Convention Centre, Ookla representatives presented the honors to the Cable Bahamas Group in recognition of its exceptional fixed and mobile network performance across The Bahamas and the wider Caribbean region.

The Cable Bahamas Group, through its brands ALIV and ALIVFibr, received awards for outstanding 2024–2025 performance in the following categories: Fastest Mobile Network, Best Mobile Network, Best Mobile Gaming Experience, Fastest Fixed Network in the Caribbean, Fastest Mobile Network in the Caribbean.

Franklyn Butler, CEO of Cable Bahamas Group hailed this victory, noting that these awards speak to the objective superiority of the ALIV and ALIVFibr networks. “Ookla is the global authority when it comes to measuring internet speed and performance. These awards are based on billions of real-world tests—independent, objective, and customer-driven. We are proud to once again, be recognized by Ookla, especially for excelling in both mobile and fixed network categories simultaneously. That speaks volumes abou the strength of our infrastructure and our commitment to innovation.”

Butler expressed that this recognition is more than just an accolade for the company but tangible validation of their broader purpose. “We’ve never been content with simply offering service. Our goal has always been to lead in enabling truly connected lifestyles for all Bahamians.”

Marc Penesso, Director of Sales, USA & The Caribbean, Ookla, noted that the prestigious awards are presented twice per year and are given to the provider with “superior performance as determined by our fully independent and unbiased Speedtest results.”

He emphasized, “A Ookla Speedtest award win represents the summation of hard work by all teams across the provider organization. I want to give a special shout out to the Engineering, Marketing, Sales, Product, and Management Teams at The Cable Bahamas Group, ALIV, and ALIVFibr for your determination, ingenuity, and dedication to providing the best in class service to your mobile and fixed clients in The Bahamas.

John Gomez, CEO of Aliv, credited the success to the dedication of the company’s technical and engineering teams and emphasized the strategic investment that made these results possible.

“In 2022, we made a bold investment of more than $80 million to build a top-of-the-line, unrivaled network in the Caribbean. These awards are tangible proof that we’ve achieved that goal. I am extremely proud of our technical teams, led by Chief Technical Officer Stephen Curran and Vice President of Engineering Tracey Boucher, for all they’ve accomplished.”

Gomez added that the company is poised to build on this momentum, “We will continue to expand the Aliv Fibr network to Abaco and beyond. These awards affirm the unwavering commitment of the Cable Bahamas Group to deliver the world-class broadband experience our customers deserve — and to do so as the dominant competitor in the market.”

As of Q3 FY2025 year-to-date, Cable Bahamas has reported consolidated revenue of B$181 million and EBITDA of B$69 million, underscoring its financial strength and strategic focus inits commitment to shareholders and consumers.