Bishop is asymptomatic and doing fine…

Bishop of Anglican Church Rt. Rev’d Laish Zane Boyd.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning Anglican Bishop Laish Zane Boyd has tested positive for Covid 19 and is doing OK.

A statement this morning read: I wish to inform you and request prayers for our Diocesan Bishop Laish Z. Boyd Sr., who has tested positive for Covid 19. He is currently in quarantine.

Remember him in prayer as he recovers from Covid 19.

Bahamas Press warns the public to practice all the protocols which result in safety.

