Appointment of Chavano “Buddy” Hield as Ambassador at Large for Sports and Cultural Advancement

STATEMENT: Today, we gather to honour a son of our soil, Chavano “Buddy” Hield, as we appoint him Ambassador at Large for Sports and Cultural Advancement.

Buddy’s journey from the shores of Eight Mile Rock in Grand Bahama to the bright lights of the NBA is a testament to the spirit and resilience of the Bahamian people. Growing up as the fifth of seven children, Buddy’s early life was marked by the kind of challenges that forge true champions. His story is not just one of athletic prowess but of profound personal growth and dedication.

We’re reminded of a profound truth from the scriptures: “Your gifts will make room for you.” Buddy’s story is the embodiment of this wisdom.

In every dribble, every shot, and every game, Buddy has carried the heart of our nation, demonstrating to the world what we, as Bahamians, are capable of achieving. But what’s truly remarkable is how he’s used his platform. Returning home, leading camps, uplifting the youth—Buddy has shown us that success isn’t just about reaching the top; it’s about how many people you bring along with you.

Buddy, your story inspires us all to aim higher and support one another. As Prime Minister, empowering Bahamians like Buddy is a privilege. Today, we celebrate not just an athlete but a leader who embodies the best of The Bahamas.

Let’s draw inspiration from his story, not just in sports, but in every endeavor. Our gifts, nurtured with hard work and grounded in community, can indeed open doors and create opportunities, not just for ourselves, but for those around us. Buddy Hield, today, we celebrate you not only as an athlete but as a symbol of hope and a testament to the power of giving back.

Buddy, you have been an ambassador for The Bahamas long before today draped in the Bahamian colors both on and off the court, embodying our values, our resilience, and our hope. As you officially take on this role, know that you carry with you the pride, love, and support of your Bahamian family. We are confident that you will continue to represent our beautiful archipelago with the same grace, dedication, and excellence that you have always shown.

So, to the young people of The Bahamas, let Buddy’s journey inspire you. Dream big, work tirelessly, and remember, your gifts, combined with dedication and a commitment to your community, can indeed make room for you in the world.

And to Buddy, thank you. Thank you for being a shining example of what it means to be truly great, both on and off the court.

Congratulations Ambassador.