Barnett-Ellis, Penn-Mackey, Deal among new FNM candidates

FNM Candidates

by thegallery242.com

The Free National Movement (FNM) ratified more candidates on Thursday night as the party continues to build its slate ahead of the 2026 General Election.

The ratification, held at FNM headquarters, brings the party’s total number of confirmed candidates to 24, following the ratification of 17 candidates earlier in June.

Among the newly ratified are both fresh faces and familiar names.

The seven candidates are:

Heather McDonald for Englerston

Attorney Michela Barnett-Ellis for Killarney

FNM Secretary General Serfent Rolle for Tall Pines

Entrepreneur Lincoln Deal for Freetown

Funeral Director Denalee Penn-Mackey for Southern Shores

Trevania Clarke-Hall for Seabreeze

Travis Robinson, former MP, for Fort Charlotte

Thursday’s ratification marks another step in the party’s efforts to regain political ground after suffering a landslide defeat in the 2021 General Election under then-leader and former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis.

Current party leader Michael Pintard has emphasized a platform of renewal and strategic candidate selection, as the FNM attempts to re-engage disillusioned voters and challenge the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) in key constituencies.

Speaking at the event, senior party officials reiterated the FNM’s commitment to presenting a “diverse and competent team” capable of addressing the country’s most pressing issues.

The ratification process is expected to continue in the coming weeks as the FNM aims to complete its full 39-candidate slate ahead of the 2026 election season.