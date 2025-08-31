Bahamas Consul General to Miami sacked after involvement in a serious traffic accident now under investigation

MIAMI| Breaking news coming out of FLORIDA’s Dade County Miami confirms the Bahamas Consul General to Miami has returned home..

BP contacted Dade County officials in Miami to dig deeper into an ongoing investigation where Curt Hillingsworth has been involved..

According to records, we understand Hollingsworth was in a traffic accident in Florida where persons involved were seriously injured.

Police discovered that the Consul General was in an unlicensed and unregistered vehicle at the time of the incident and the vehicle was driven with a licence which was not that for the vehicle.

Police at the time were shown the diplomatic IDs of the Consul General and he was allowed to leave the scene.

The Government, having a good sense for justice, clearly saw Hollingsworth was not living up to the diplomatic standard required to represent people of The Bahamas following the decision.

Now, we at BP understand Hollingsworth contacted his good friend in the Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard to tell his side of the story without telling all. And Pintard, being politically naive and juvenile, sucked up the suggestion by Hollingsworth that he was being mistreated by those in government. THAT WAS A LIE!

Pintard took to social media on the side of Hollingsworth who we now know was perhaps a leaker to Pintard.

For what it is worth Pintard is protecting someone who is now involved in an investigation in the United States of America. And from the words of the Dade County source – WHAT KINDA AN OPPOSITION man is Pintard to not first do his research before he speaks.

Bahamas Press will follow this story and, as yinner know, will be breaking more serious news and reports in the coming days.

We report yinner decide!