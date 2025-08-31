Team Barnett chased from Hubert Minnis Killarney headquarters an hour ago…

FNM Barnett team attempted to take over Killarney Headquarters BIG SUNDAY!

Former PM Hubert Minnis and Senator Michaela Barnett

NASSAU| Campaign workers along with the FNM Killarney candidate Michaela Barnett just got run from the Killarney headquarters an hour ago on Sunday evening.

Some three members of the Team Barnett showed up at former PM Hubert Minnis headquarters demanding access seeking to take over the branch, which we know, is presently under extensive renovations. The group supporting the FNM candidate showed up seeking to inspect and rent the facility for the upcoming General Elections. The FNM has selected Senator Michael Barnett as the party’s official candidate in the constituency.

Hardcore Minnis supporters, who were on the scene at the property, informed the Barnett group that the MP (Minnis) had the branch under renovations and under no circumstances was the property vacant.

Well look here; BP western regional department team leader was on the scene within minutes before the bust up unfolded, and could not believe the Pintard SCRAP GANG were so bold and bodacious to demand the constituency office of the Killarney MP and former PM Dr Minnis.

Within minutes of their demands for access to the property on this blessed HOLY SUNDAY, Campaign goons connected to the former PM in Killarney began to circle the Barnett crew like cattle about to be slaughtered.

It was at this time one LOUD Mouth Supporter of Dr Minnis said in a threatening tone: “Yinner better get ya’ll ^$*SHF A$$ from around here before we use yinner to paint the election colours on the walls.

It was at this time BP’s western agent vanished into the bushes and behind the cedar trees shaking like a reed attempting to quickly put on a bomb vest, before “firecrackers” went off.

Team Barnett dem mussy didn’t take dey pills this morning eh? WHAT DA HELL?! Dese some bold people eh? Even the PLPs does walk on the opposite side of the street at the Killarney Headquarters. This scrap gang crew from Pintard walked in the yard. WELL WAIT!

It ain’t long nah!

We report yinner decide!