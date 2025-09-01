National Statement on a National Moment of Silence for the Remembrance of Hurricane Dorian

On Tuesday, 2 September 2025, at 9:30 a.m., all government agencies across the country will pause to observe this solemn occasion.

PM Philip Davis KC and DPM Chester Cooper in 2022 remembering Dorian Victims.

The Office of the Prime Minister invites the public to join in a national moment of silence in remembrance of the lives lost during Hurricane Dorian.

On Tuesday, 2 September 2025, at 9:30 a.m., all government agencies across the country will pause to observe this solemn occasion. The Prime Minister and Cabinet Ministers will gather outside the Office of the Prime Minister for a moment of silence and prayer.

The Office of the Prime Minister encourages Bahamians everywhere, whether at home, work or school, to take part in this collective act of remembrance. Together we honour the memory of those we lost, extend prayers for their families, and reflect on the resilience of our people.