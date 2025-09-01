BPL power restored in Central Andros due to swift action by the corporation following a fire…

Minister Coleby-Davis, together with the BPL CEO, Executive Chairman, and Executive team, has joined Cabinet Colleague Minister Lundy, MP for South, Central and Mangrove Cay Andros, and other BPL representatives on Andros to evaluate the recent fire incident at the Fresh Creek BPL facility.

We are pleased to announce that power has been largely restored, thanks to the prompt action and dedication of BPL staff.

We sincerely thank the hardworking teams who continue to go above and beyond to maintain the safety and reliability of our power supply.