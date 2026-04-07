Big Elections in ONE FAMILY this FRIDAY!

Vernon “Non” Rolle Leader of ONE FAMILY

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is following elections for the Boxing and New DAY CHAMPIONS.

We understand a GREEDY ELITIST Group of Individuals from Eastern New Providence are seeking to get rid of the beloved and hard-working Vernon “Non” Rolle Leader of ONE FAMILY from the Chairmanship of One Family Junkanoo and Community Organization.

“NON” led the group to victories during the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Junkanoo season building the shack, and organizing the team for the win. But now that the victory laps are done the “GREEDY ELITIST CREW” from the east want him gone to take the group back in the stone age.

They seek to do the unkind and unnecessary act this coming Friday. ONE FAMILY JUNKANOO team players should stick with the group leader and block the GREEDY ELITIST Group from the east!

WE GA REPORT AND LET YINNER DECIDE!