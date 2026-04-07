PM DAVIS FOR CARIFTA WINNERS: “REMEMBER THESE NAMES. THEY WILL BE FUTURE OLYMPIANS”

PM Philip Davis KC

NASSAU| Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Philip Davis, extended his congratulations to young athletes who excelled at the CARIFTA Games, emphasizing that their names will one day be among the country’s Olympic hopefuls.

In his message, Davis highlighted Keyezra Thomas, Brion Ward, Jazae Johnson, Taree Forbes, Emmile Higgins, Lavario Ferguson, Avonte Lotmore, and Ky’Len Johnson, noting that their outstanding performances have brought pride to the entire nation.

He pointed out that the athletes’ efforts on the track lifted the whole country, particularly the record-breaking run from the under-17 girls and the confident, strong performance from the boys’ team.

“That takes discipline, trust in each other, and belief in what you represent,” the Prime Minister said, adding that the athletes carried the national flag with pride and demonstrated true sportsmanship.

On behalf of his family and the people of The Bahamas, Davis congratulated the young athletes, emphasizing that the country stands behind them and will support them every step of the way on their journey forward.