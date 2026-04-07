American woman in boat missing incident near Elbow Cay – husband of victim tells strange story…

Lynette Hooker from Michigan

NASSAU| The identity of an American woman reported missing at sea near Elbow Cay, Abaco has not been confirmed by a U.S. officals and local police have yet to issue a missing persons bulletin.

However U.S media outlets have identified the woman as Lynette Hooker from Michigan.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, a U.S. Embassy spokesperson said, “We are aware of reports regarding a missing American near Elbow Cay in the Abacos in The Bahamas and are working with Bahamian authorities to provide assistance,” adding that no further details could be provided due to privacy considerations.

However, despite the report of a missing person at sea, Eyewitness News police have not issued a missing persons bulletin for public distribution.

Police say the woman went missing Saturday night while traveling with her husband from Hope Town to Elbow Cay.

According to investigators, the couple departed around 7:30 p.m. in an 8-foot dinghy when the husband reported that his wife fell overboard with the boat keys, causing the engine to shut off. He told police strong currents carried her away before he lost sight of her.

The man later paddled to shore, arriving at the Marsh Harbour Boat Yard around 4:00 a.m. Sunday, where authorities were alerted.

Police, along with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and Hope Town Fire & Rescue, have since launched a search of the surrounding waters.

The U.S spokesperson added that, “The Trump Administration has no higher priority than Americans’ safety and security.”

Investigations remain ongoing.