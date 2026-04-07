GRANT DEFECTS FROM FNM, THROWS SUPPORT BEHIND PLP AHEAD OF VOTE!

Former Eight Mile Rock constituency MP, Verna Grant,

FREEPORT| Former Free National Movement MP for the Eight Mile Rock constituency, Verna Grant, has publicly declared her support for Progressive Liberal Party Grand Bahama West candidate, Kingsley Smith, ahead of the general election.

Grant explained her decision by pointing to years of feeling undervalued and disrespected within the party she once loyally served. She highlighted the removal of her constituency during boundary changes as a major turning point.

“Eventually, I think I became a ‘has-been,’ and I was treated as such for many years. Despite that, I remained committed to the party of my choice. But I realized it was senseless to continue in a relationship with someone who doesn’t want you or recognize your value,” Grant said.

She also noted that her open support for former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis contributed to her declining standing within the party.

“You can’t stop people from communicating. Dr. Minnis has been very supportive of me from the very beginning of my political career. I felt obligated to support him, and that should not be an issue. It’s a personal choice, and no one should be penalized for it,” she added.

Grant also took aim at the current party leadership, indicating her disagreement with leader Michael Pintard, and emphasizing her preference to align with Minnis.

Her move is seen as a significant political shift ahead of the elections, particularly in Grand Bahama, where party dynamics remain under close watch.