GOVERNMENT SIGNS $4 MILLION FOR BAMBOO CAY CLINIC

PS Colin Higgs signs contract with contractor for new clinic.

NASSAU| The government of the Bahamas has signed a $4 million contract to build a new health clinic on Bamboo Cay, in the Berry Islands. The construction of the 7,000-square-foot medical facility will be carried out by Winder Construction, and the facility will include a morgue and a medical waste building.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Michael Darville, stated that the project is part of the government agenda of Prime Minister Davis to modernize healthcare facilities across the country. “The estimated construction time is about 70 weeks,” he said during the signing ceremony.

Darville emphasized that the new clinic will meet the current and future medical needs of the Berry community and will support tourism developments on Coco Cay and Great Stirrup Cay, as well as other islands in the archipelago.

“It is important to provide integrated services, including telemedicine, emergency health services, as well as land and air patient transport in case of natural disasters or medical emergencies,” added Darville.

This project is part of the broader master plan of the Ministry of Health to improve healthcare services across the Bahamas, aiming to provide quality medical care for all communities, particularly those in developing and tourism areas.