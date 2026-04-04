FNM candidate could not find funds to catch the ferry and is two months back on rent! WHAT IS THIS?

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NASSAU| Another FNM candidate in a Family Island community causing serious questions for the selection team inside the FNM.

BP is learning the candidate, who battled to pay two months rent, had to rely on members of the community to pay his rent and support his habits on the island.

The candidate has had a long career in media, but turned to the rum bottle in these final days of his career.

Things are so bad for the candidate that he is unable to pay for the ferry fee to move across the constituency. Where did the FNM leadership find these people?

The candidate once told the nation that he was from Eleuthera, but today he is running in another part of the country and is telling residents the same lie!

But, with only being sober for 3 hours in the day, the candidate has only 34 persons in the whole island following him on social media. WHERE DEY FIND THESE PEOPLE?

We report yinner decide!