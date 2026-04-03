A senior FNM candidate shall withdraw himself from nomination in the upcoming General Elections!

NASSAU| Major breaking news coming from deep inside the Free National Movement tells us a SENIOR member of the party shall withdraw their candidacy for the General Elections this coming week.

BP understands, with mounting local and international pressures, that the candidate, who has been caught up in an international scandal and could face possible US Federal Indictments, will step down from the race as early as Thursday (if not sooner).

The FNM campaign leading up to the General Elections, which will be held on Tuesday, May 12th, has been presented as lacklustre with no real vision, plan or credible ideas for the future.

The collapse of the senior candidate, who also once served in the Cabinet of the Bahamas, speaks volumes about the turmoil plaguing the opposition party.

Early last year Bahamas Press warned the general public that some six high-profile FNM candidates will not run in the upcoming election with one of those candidates being former Prime Minister Hubert Alexander Minnis. And sure enough! As we reported all six were thrown under the bus of the FNM and rolled over twice!

This week promises to be an interesting one as Prime Minister Philip Davis KC will kick his PLP national machine into high gear, dissolving Parliament and organizing one of the Biggest Rally events the country has seen since 2017.

It ain’t long nah!

We report yinner decide!