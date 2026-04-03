“NOW I CAN BUY MORE FOR LESS” – SHOPPERS APPLAUD VAT CUT ON UNPREPARED FOOD

Bahamians happy with vat removals on food seen as progress.

Yesterday in The Bahamas, the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Philip Davis, officially launched a new initiative reducing VAT on unprepared food to 0%.

Public reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with shoppers already noticing a difference in their household grocery budgets.

“For this, I paid $88. Previously, it would probably have been $100, maybe even $130 or $140. So yes, it’s a change and we appreciate it. We love it. Now I can buy more for less money,” said one shopper.

Another added: “It’s wonderful. Absolutely fantastic. I’m so grateful. This morning I was at BWA, and what I would have had to pay over a hundred dollars for, I ended up paying less.”

A third shopper noted: “I’m happy because I never really adjusted to the VAT. If you spend $100, those $10 I can now use for gas. The difference is noticeable immediately, and I appreciate it.”

The government announced that this measure will help households save money and make essential food items more accessible.