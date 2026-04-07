Tomal Bowe who escaped police custody in 2020 back in Nassau

A man who allegedly escaped from police custody in 2020 and spent almost six years on the run is behind bars.

Tomal Bowe, 34, was captured in St John’s County, Florida last December after leading authorities there on a high-speed chase. He was deported to The Bahamas last week.

Bowe faced harges of escape, rape, armed robbery, burglary, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and receiving when he appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

Bowe allegedly escaped from the Cafmichael Road Police Station on March 1, 2020 while in custody for the offenses.

He pleaded not guilty to the escape charge and denied receiving an 18k gold Presdential Rolex watch on February 27, 2020.