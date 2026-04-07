PM Davis opens newly renovated John V. Saunders Post Office – 35,000 Bahamians Hold accounts in the POST OFFICE BANK!

POST OFFICE SAVINGS BANK IS WORTH PROTECTING FOR BAHAMIANS ACROSS THE COUNTRY!

Mr. John V. Saunders greets PM Philip Davis KC and DPM Chester Cooper, Ministers Fred Mitchell and Jobeth Coleby Davis.

By PM Philip Davis KC

I had the honour of attending the soft opening of a post office named after a true public servant, Mr. John V. Saunders.

From his humble beginnings in Moss Town, Exuma, to serving as Postmaster General of The Bahamas for over two decades, Mr. Saunders dedicated more than 40 years to building and strengthening our postal system.

His leadership not only shaped services here at home, but earned respect across the region and around the world.

This naming is more than a tribute. It is a reminder of the power of service, and the lasting impact one life can have on a nation. We honour his legacy, his contribution, and his unwavering commitment to The Bahamas.

I know how important Post Office Savings Banks are for the 35,000 Bahamians who use them.

They are a safe place to bank and they guarantee 5% interest return – a lot more than commercial banks.

The FNM says they’ll close them and replace them with foreign banks. That makes no sense- those banks already decided they don’t want to service small islands.

That’s why we’ve strengthened these Family Island lifelines. Protecting them protects our people.